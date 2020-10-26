A 46-year-old man responsible for non-recent sexual offences against children and women was found guilty of numerous serious sexual offences including rape, committed between 1989 and 2005, at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh began an investigation into John Hoy after a woman came forward to report the non-recent sexual abuse Hoy had subjected her to. He was subsequently arrested and charged on 31 October, 2018.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Hoy’s behaviour over an extended period of time was deplorable with no thought of the suffering it caused his young victims.

“I would like to commend the victims who bravely came forward and assisted the police. The guilty verdict is testament to the evidence they provided and the investigative work carried out by officers in the Public Protection Unit.

“We treat all reports of sexual crime – no matter when the offence happened – with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice. Anyone who has been subjected to abuse should feel confident in coming forward, that we will believe you and will thoroughly investigate.”

If you have concerns or information these can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...