Police are appealing for information to help trace 19-year-old Ryan Hume from south east of Edinburgh.

He was last seen in his car on the Queensferry Crossing at 6pm today.

His car is a silver-coloured Toyota Yaris, registration mark SN06 OCW. It is understood he could be in the St Andrews area.

He is described as being around five-foot, eleven-inches tall, with light brown short hair, stubble, wearing blue jeans, grey T-shirt and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Ryan is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2694 of 1 September.

Like this: Like Loading...