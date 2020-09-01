Police in the capital are continuing patrols in the Old Town area this week, with a focus on reducing anti-social behaviour.

This focussed operation was instigated following a number of complaints from local residents and businesses and an increase in calls to the area.

Throughout this operation officers have been working with partners in the City of Edinburgh Council, local housing associations, Streetwork, Salvation Army and the University of Edinburgh.

Police believe that the majority of people who live, work, visit or use services in this area do so responsibly, but unfortunately a small proportion have been behaving in an anti-social manner, which can often put others at risk or cause them fear and alarm in their communities.

Officers and colleagues from other agencies have been engaging with people in the area and outlining acceptable behaviours and explaining the street drinking byelaw.

They have also advised them of the support services available in the area and where vulnerabilities have been identified referrals have been made.

A number of people who use the services in the area have advised that with the reduction in anti-social behaviour, they now feel safer and more confident in accessing services.

Through this partnership approach everyone will continue to work together to ensure that all members of the Old Town community are supported.

