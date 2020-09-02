Earlier this week Police Scotland’s issued an appeal regarding a man acting suspiciously and approaching woman in the Wardieburn area.

These incidents were reported to have taken place over the past few days.

Following an investigation, officers have now confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Aaron Chadha said: “We continue to carry out enquiries and would ask anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2699 of 30 August.”

