Hibernian Women have announced that a number of players signed new contracts, ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 Scottish Women’s Premier League season.

After a prolonged period of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hibernian Women have finalised new contracts for a number of players, signalling the start of a period of stability and development for the club and its players.

The new deals range in length from 18 to 24 months. The players committing their future to Hibernian include Joelle Murray, Rachael Boyle, Siobhan Hunter, Colette Cavanagh, Ellis Notley, Leah Eddie, Shannon McGregor, Amy Gallacher, Lia Tweedie and Amy Muir. Recent summer signing Charlotte Potts also signed a long-term contract when joining the club.

After a number of players signed deals at the beginning of the year, the backroom staff at the club have worked extremely hard to extend those contracts which has now been achieved.

One of those involved in securing the deals is General Manager, Stewart McGuire who spoke about what this means for the club: “We are in the midst of preparing for the start of the SWPL season. We are excited about the challenges ahead with this squad of talented players.

“We go into the season with a strong squad to compete and I know that Dean and his team are looking forward to the year ahead.”

Head Coach, Dean Gibson also gave his thoughts on the announcement, saying: “Getting the players signed up to longer term contracts is a great achievement for the club.

“It shows great ambition from the Board but also shows that the players buy into what we are trying to achieve as a football club. We are on a journey and hopefully this shows we are going to go from strength to strength.

“From the coaching staff’s point of view, it’s excellent we are now in a position to do this as it now gives us a bit of breathing space and lets us plan to build for the next couple of years.

“I am really optimistic about the next period of the club’s future and we will do our upmost to make it a successful one.”

After an unexpected end to the previous campaign, everyone at Hibernian Women is looking forward to an exciting new season ahead.

