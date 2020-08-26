Hibs’ fans have been celebrating today after the news that Martin Boyle has agreed a new contract which will run until the summer of 2023.

The Australian international whose existing deal was due to expire next June has been rewarded for his influence and performance on and off the pitch.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ winger, Martin Boyle, celebrates the second of his 2 goals as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

His two goals against Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season help start the campaign in style and since then Hibs have gone unbeaten and currently sit joint top of the table with Rangers.

The winger initially moved to Easter Road on loan from Dundee in January 2015 and a permanent deal followed in June, such was the impression he made in a short space of time and it’s been a story of consistent improvement ever since.

A member of the squad who wrote their place in the history books with the 2016 Scottish Cup triumph, Boyle’s nine goals in the following campaign went a long way to helping secure promotion back to the top-flight.

Now an established Australian international, Boyle displayed real perseverance to battle back from a serious knee injury to pick up where he left off.

Boyle told Hibernian Media: “I’m really pleased to have signed the new contract and it’s no secret what the club means to me and my family.

“It was only yesterday that Rachael signed her own deal with Hibernian Women, and it was an easy decision for the pair of us to make.

“I was in the away dressing room at Easter Road earlier for some photography. The last time I was there was 10 years ago as a Montrose player. It’s been some journey since, and I still think my best years are ahead of me.

“I had some really positive conversations with Ron, Leeann, Graeme and the gaffer and it should be obvious how much we’re all enjoying our football just now. The results probably speak for themselves.

“We’ve given ourselves something to build on for the rest of the season and I’d love to add a few more highs to the ones I’ve already enjoyed.”

Head Coach Jack Ross said: “I’ve said often enough how much I value Martin’s contribution to the team, but I think that extends to the whole club.

“He’s a larger than life character. It’s easy to dismiss that as a laugh and a joke but it’s the kind of thing that can pull others along when the going gets tough.

“Martin also works incredibly hard on his game and that shouldn’t be overlooked. He’s matured into a player of real quality.”

