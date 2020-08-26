Ten people were given formal warnings in relation to street drinking yesterday as part of the multi-agency operation to combat anti-social behaviour in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Officers were back patrolling today with outreach workers from Streetwork who are one of a number of agencies in Edinburgh who provide support and advice to people who are sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Whilst enforcement is an important part of this operation, it is also important that we look at some of the underlying causes for anti-social behaviour in order to find longer-term solutions.

“This partnership working and joint-patrolling gives officers an excellent opportunity to learn more about the various support services available and to look at alternative approaches to altering behaviours and improving people’s circumstances.”

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.