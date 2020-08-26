Ten people were given formal warnings in relation to street drinking yesterday as part of the multi-agency operation to combat anti-social behaviour in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Officers were back patrolling today with outreach workers from Streetwork who are one of a number of agencies in Edinburgh who provide support and advice to people who are sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Whilst enforcement is an important part of this operation, it is also important that we look at some of the underlying causes for anti-social behaviour in order to find longer-term solutions.

“This partnership working and joint-patrolling gives officers an excellent opportunity to learn more about the various support services available and to look at alternative approaches to altering behaviours and improving people’s circumstances.”

