The green light has been given by Scottish Rugby to host a limited number of fans at tomorrow’s (Friday 28 August) derby match against Glasgow Warriors at BT Murrayfield.

Scottish Government has supported Scottish Rugby’s plans which will make the game the first professional rugby match in the UK to welcome spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

Scottish Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, Dominic McKay said: “Scottish Rugby is delighted that a limited number of spectators will be in BT Murrayfield on Friday 28th August to watch the Guinness PRO14 match between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors.

“We are pleased our work with the Scottish Government will ensure that players, support staff and fans will be covered by a comprehensive event plan for everyone’s safety including physical distancing requirements.

Action from the first match in the 1872 Cup series (pre-shutdown)

Scottish Rugby would like to thank Government Ministers and officials who have helped us make this happen, and our own colleagues who pulled together a robust operational plan for the match.

“We hope that our experience and learnings from a live spectator event next Friday can help all of Scottish sport, and the wider events industry restart.”

