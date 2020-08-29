A police investigation is underway after two men died and two others were critically injured after a car crashed in Whitburn around 5am this morning.

Two passengers of a Subaru car which left the road, aged 19 and 23, were declared dead at the scene whilst two other male passengers, aged 52 and 28, sustained “life threatening injuries” in the crash on the A706 Longridge Road.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The 25-year-old driver of the car, who was also injured, has been arrested.

Police Scotland said he required hospital treatment and that enquiries were ongoing.

Insp Roger Park, of Lothians Road Policing Unit said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the men’s family and friends at this time.

“Investigations into the crash are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to call 101.”

