Edinburgh Leisure has added a further two venues, Leith Victoria and Gracemount Leisure Centre to its list of venues which will reopen on Monday, 14 September 2020.

These will join the already announced venues of the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Drumbrae Leisure Centre, Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre, and Ainslie Park. Edinburgh Leisure’s other venues will be opening up on an incremental basis over the next few weeks after this. Their six golf courses and outdoor tennis courts at the Meadows and Craiglockhart are already open too.

In preparation for helping customers understand what to expect when Edinburgh Leisure reopens its venues, they have produced a helpful ‘walk-through’ video, which goes live on the Edinburgh Leisure website today.

There are also some helpful guidelines for each of the activities: swim, gym, fitness class and tennis and badminton booking.

An Edinburgh Leisure spokesperson said: “We’ve missed our customers and are really looking forward to reopening our doors and welcoming our customers back. Over the last five months, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received and have loved seeing the creative ways our customers have found to continue keeping active while in lockdown.

“All our efforts are focused on making our venues as safe as possible and we hope the guidelines and our video, showing customers what their fitness experience will look like in a post-lockdown world, will be helpful.

“Edinburgh Leisure is committed to ‘building back better’ to a sustainable Edinburgh Leisure and to continue making a positive impact to the citizens of Edinburgh’s health and wellbeing – as we have done for the last 22 years.”

Find out more about Edinburgh Leisure’s reopening plans here https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/fitness-at-home/reopening-plans

