Scotland Women’s National Team’s matches against Cyprus and Portugal, which were due to be played in September, have been postponed until February 2021 by UEFA.

Scotland were scheduled to play Cyprus away from home on 18 September and at home to Portugal on 22 September.

With several domestic competitions yet to restart across countries in Europe, the decision has been made to reschedule the matches with Scotland still set to play against Albania and Finland in October.

Following the October fixtures, Scotland will take on Portugal and Finland at the end of the year.

The venue and dates for the Cyprus and Portugal matches in February 2021 will be confirmed in due course.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said: “We accept UEFA’s decision to postpone our matches in September, which allows our players added preparation time for the games in October.

“With the majority of our players yet to have fully resumed their club season, postponing the games will aid us in our qualification hopes and we look forward to resuming our qualifying campaign in October.”

UEFA Women’s European Championship Qualifiers Fixtures

Friday, 23 October 2020: Scotland v Albania, Tynecastle Park

Tuesday, 27 October 2020: Finland v Scotland, TBC

Friday, 27 November 2020: Portugal v Scotland, TBC

Tuesday, 1 December 2020: Scotland v Finland, Easter Road

TBC, February 2021: Cyprus v Scotland, TBC

TBC, February 2021: Scotland v Portugal, TBC

