SPECIAL COVID-19 BUS SERVICES IMPROVED AS RESTRICTIONS RELAXED

Lothian Buses has announced an update to its critical services network from Sunday 12 July 2020 to help keep Edinburgh and the Lothians moving.

Since the introduction of the Critical Services Network on Sunday 29 March, Lothian teams have analysed customer travel patterns and customer feedback to ensure the business is meeting the needs of as many key workers and essential travellers as possible.

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “Over the last few months, our teams on the frontline and behind the scenes have continued to go above and beyond to meet the needs of those that required necessary travel. We are incredibly proud and thankful for their efforts and support during what continues to be an incredibly challenging operational time.

“As restrictions begin to relax and businesses gradually reopen, bus travel will have a crucial role to play in our city’s recovery and we are delighted to be able to introduce a network change which will provide vital links and increased capacity across all routes as customers begin a gradual return to public transport.

“We have also introduced a series of measures to help inform customers of all the necessary steps to safe travel on our network – before travelling please read current advice and guidance on our dedicated webpage www.lothianbuses.com/help-us-to-help-you.

“We would encourage all customers to plan their journeys in advance using our app or the journey planner on our website.

“Once again my thanks continue to go to each and every member of our team for their commitment and dedication and also to our customers who have shown an enormous amount of support and understanding during this time.”

From Monday, customers can view updated timetables on Lothian’s website and from Wednesday customers can plan journeys on Lothian’s website or through the Lothian app which offers journey planning tools and real-time service updates, all integrated with Google Maps. It can be downloaded from tfeapp.com.

Timetable information will also be available through the channels below:

www.lothianbuses.co.uk

Traveline: 0871 200 23 33

Lothian Buses network changes include:

Service 1

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sunday.

Service 2

Route extended to serve Gyle Centre Monday to Saturday. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Mondays to Fridays and every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays. Sunday buses will terminate at Hermiston Gait.

Service 3

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 12 minutes on Monday to Friday, every 15 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 4

Route extended to Hillend. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Friday and every 30 minutes on Saturdays & Sundays.

Service 5

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 15 minutes on Monday to Friday, every 20 minutes on Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sunday.

Service 7

The service will no longer serve Western Harbour (replaced by service 10) and will terminate at Newhaven. The frequency will increase to every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 8

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 15 minutes on Monday to Friday, every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 10

Service reintroduced between Western Harbour and Torphin/Bonaly. The route will be changed in Leith: towards Torphin/Bonaly it will operate via Great Junction Street, Bonnington Road, Broughton Road, McDonald Road and Leith Walk. Journeys towards Western Harbour buses will run via Elm Row, Annandale Street, Bellevue Road, McDonald Road, Broughton Road, Bonnington Road and Great Junction Street.

On Monday to Friday the frequency will be every 15 minutes between Western Harbour and Colinton then buses extend to either Torphin or Bonaly (2 buses per hour to each terminus), every 20 minutes on Saturday (1 bus per hour to Bonaly and 2 buses per hour to Torphin) and every 30 minutes on Sunday (1 bus per hour to Bonaly and 1 per hour to Torphin).

Service 11

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 12 minutes on Monday to Friday, every 15 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 14

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 16

Revised route and timetable. Torphin will no longer be served (replaced by service 10), as well as Morningside Drive/Balcarres Street (replaced by services 23 & 36). All buses will terminate at Colinton Westgarth Avenue.

The frequency will be increased to every 12 minutes on Monday to Friday and every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Service 19

Revised route with Monday-Saturday daytime buses extended from Leith Street to King’s Road. Revised timetable with buses running every 20 minutes on Mondays to Fridays, and every 30 minutes on Saturday. Sunday buses will operate every 30 minutes between Leith Street and Granton only.

Service 20

No change.

Service 21

Revised timetable. Monday to Friday frequency increased to every 15 minutes between Royal Infirmary and Broomhouse then buses extend to either Clovenstone or Gyle Centre (2 buses per hour to each terminus), every 20 minutes on Saturdays (2 buses per hour to Clovenstone and 1 per hour to Gyle Centre), and every 30 minutes on Sundays (1 bus per hour to each terminus).

Service 22

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 12 minutes on Monday to Fridays, every 15 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 23

Service introduced between Trinty and Greenbank. Buses will operate every 15 minutes on Monday to Fridays, every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 24

Minor timetable changes. No change to frequency.

Service 25

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 12 minutes on Monday to Friday, every 15 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 26

Revised timetable. Monday to Saturday frequency increased to every 15 minutes between Clerwood and Prestonpans then buses extend to either Seton Sands or Tranent (2 buses per hour to each terminus). Sunday frequency increased to every 20 minutes (2 buses per hour to Seton Sands, 1 bus per hour to Tranent).

Service X26

Limited stop service introduced on Mondays to Fridays at peak times between Port Seton, Prestonpans, Musselburgh and Edinburgh.

Service 27

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 15 minutes on Monday to Friday, every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 29

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Fridays, and every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Service X29

Limited stop service introduced on Mondays to Fridays at peak times between Gorebridge, Newtongrange and Edinburgh.

Service 30

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 10 minutes on Monday to Fridays, every 12 minutes on Saturdays and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Service 31

Revised timetable. Monday to Saturday frequency increased to every 15 minutes between East Craigs and Bonnyrigg Toll then buses extend to either Hopefield or Polton Mill (2 buses per hour to each terminus). A 30 minute frequency will operate on Sundays with all buses serving Hopefield.

Service X31

Limited stop service introduced on Monday to Fridays at peak times between Rosewell, Bonnyrigg and Edinburgh.

Service 33

Minor timetable changes, no change to frequency.

Service X33

Limited stop service introduced on Monday to Fridays at peak times between Newtongrange, Mayfield, Dalkeith and Edinburgh.

Service 34

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Saturdays, every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 35

Route extended from Sighthill to Riccarton. Revised timetable, with Monday to Saturday frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service 36

Service introduced between Ocean Terminal and Gyle Centre, operating every 30-minutes on all days of the week.

Service 37

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

In Penicuik all buses will serve Deanburn, Ladywood will be served by service 47.

Service X37

Limited stop service introduced on Monday to Fridays at peak times between Penicuik, Straiton and Edinburgh.

Service 38

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Fridays, every 30 minutes on Saturdays and every 60 minutes on Sundays.

Service 41

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Saturdays. Sunday service introduced with a 30 minute frequency.

Service 42

Service introduced between Portobello and Craigleith Retail Park, operating every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime.

Service 44

Route extended from the city centre to Wallyford. Buses will operate every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

Service X44

Limited stop service introduced on Monday to Friday peak times between Tranent, Wallyford and Edinburgh direct via A1.

Service 47

Revised timetable. Frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Monday to Fridays, every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Service 48

Route extended from Royal Infirmary to Fort Kinnaird (west). Revised timetable, with buses running every 30 minutes on all days of the week.

Service 49

Revised timetable with Monday to Saturday frequency increased to every 20 minutes and every 30 minutes on Sundays. Most buses will now serve Dalkeith, Bonnyrigg and Rosewell.

Service 63

No change.

Airlink 100

City Centre terminus moved to South St David Street (outside TK Max).

Frequency increased to every 15 minutes on all days of the week. Times of operation remain unchanged (first bus from City Centre at 04:00 and last bus from Airport at 01:00).

Skylink 200

Service introduced between Ocean Terminal and Edinburgh Airport, operating hourly Monday to Sunday.

Skylink 300

Service introduced between Surgeons’ Hall and Edinburgh Airport, operating hourly Monday to Sunday.

Skylink 400

Route extended from Gyle Centre to Edinburgh Airport. Revised timetable with buses operating every 30 minutes seven days a week.

Bus Stop changes in the city centre: Services X26 and X44 will no longer serve stop [PK] at Princes Street Scott Monument.

East Coast Buses network changes include:

EastCoastbuses X7

Express service introduced between Dunbar, Haddington and Edinburgh, operating every 30 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays and hourly on Sundays. City Centre terminus on inbound journeys will be Athol Place, and Haymarket West Maitland Street on outbound journeys.

EastCoastbuses 104

Service introduced between Haddington, Tranent and Edinburgh, operating every 30 minutes on all days of the week. Amisfield Park will be served at peak times on Mondays to Saturdays. City Centre terminus on inbound journeys will be Athol Place, and Haymarket West Maitland Street on outbound journeys.

EastCoastbuses 106

Revised route. Service 106 will revert to operate between Haddington to Fort Kinnaird, running hourly. Wallyford Fa’Side will no longer be served. Some early morning and late evening journeys will operate between Musselburgh and Dunbar.

EastCoastbuses 113

Revised route and timetable, operating every 30-minutes on Mondays to Saturdays and hourly on Sundays. Wallyford Fa’Side will no longer be served.

EastCoastbuses 124

Revised timetable with the daytime frequency increased to every 30 minutes on all days of the week.

EastCoastbuses 139

No change.

EastCoastbuses 140

No change.

Bus stop changes in the city centre: EastCoastbuses X7, 104, 113, 124 services will no longer serve stop [PK] at Princes Street Scott Monument.

Lothian Country network changes include:

Lothiancountry 43

Revised route and timetable. Monday to Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 20 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays. The City Centre terminus is moved from St Andrew Square to Regent Road with buses running along Princes Street in both directions. George Street will no longer be served.

Lothiancountry X18

Revised timetable with the Monday to Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 30 minutes. Sunday service remains hourly.

Changes to stopping pattern with Service X18 serving all stops between Maybury and Drum Brae South, as well as the stop outside Toby Carvery in Corstorphine, and Western Corner (both directions).

Lothiancountry X27

Revised timetable with Monday to Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 30 minutes. Sunday service remains hourly.

Lothiancountry X28

Revised timetable with Monday to Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 30 minutes. Sunday service remains hourly.

Lothiancountry 275

Service introduced between Bathgate, Livingston and Broxburn, via Wester Inch, Blackburn, Livingston Village, Livingston Centre, Howden, St John’s Hospital, Ladywell, Pumpherston and Uphall. It will operate every 30 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays and every 60 minutes on Sundays.

Lothiancountry 280

Service introduced between Blackridge, Armadale, Bathgate and Livingston, operating every 30 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays and every 60 minutes on Sundays.

Bus stop changes in the city centre:

· Service 43 citybound will serve PF instead of PC, followed by PN & ZK before arriving at Regent Road.

· Service 43 westbound wil serve ZJ, PQ and PU.

· Service X18 westbound will serve stop SE instead of SD at Shandwick Place.

