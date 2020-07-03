Police are appealing for information to help trace a male reported missing from the Borders General Hospital (BGH).

Clive Neil Galley (62) was last seen in the BGH at 1130pm last night.

He is 5ft9, slim build and has medium length grey/white curly hair and has an English accent.

When reported missing he was wearing black Nike trainers with an orange tick, dark coloured jeans, grey t-shirt and navy blue jumper.

He is believed to have caught at train to Edinburgh at 7am this morning.

Concern is now growing for his welfare and anyone who knows Clive’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Galashiels Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 0011 of the 3rd of July 2020.

