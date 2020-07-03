Police are appealing for information following a robbery which took place in the Dryden Gait area between 10.00pm and 11.40pm on Thursday, 2 July.

The female victim was left shaken, but uninjured.

The suspect is described as being male, around 30-years-old, 6ft 2, with short brown hair. He was wearing a bright orange bike helmet, black jacket, black jeans and black leather gloves. He also had a black backpack.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, from Gayfield Police Station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this distinctively-dressed man in and around the Leith area between 9.30pm and midnight.

“Anyone with information can contact Police on 101, quoting incident 4366 of 2 July. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

