Deaths involving COVID-19

Week 26 – 22nd to 28th June 2020

Today’s update from the National Records of Scotland

As at 28th June, 4,155 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate. Between 22nd and 28th June, 35 deaths relating to COVID-19 have been registered, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. This is the ninth weekly reduction in a row, and the lowest weekly total since mid-March.

COVID-19 deaths accounted for 3% of all deaths registered in week 26. This has fallen from its peak in week 17 when COVID-19 deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

From 22nd to 28th June the total number of deaths registered in Scotland was 1,006. This is a decrease of 59 from the previous week. The average number of deaths registered in Scotland in the corresponding week over the previous five years was 1,026. This is the first time since week 13 (23-29 March) that the total number of weekly deaths has fallen below the five-year average.

Over the 15 week period from 16th March to 28th June (since the first COVID-19 death was recorded), the number of excess deaths, the total number of deaths registered minus the average number of deaths for the same period over the last five years, was 4,906.

Figures over this period show:

· 2,463 excess deaths in care homes, 67% above average.

· 2,417 excess deaths at home or in non-institutional settings, 56% above average.

· Deaths in hospitals were less than 1% above average levels (34) over the full period. After an early peak during April, hospital deaths have now fallen to below average levels.

· More than three quarters (77%) of all deaths involving COVID-19 to date were of people aged 75 or over.

In care home and hospitals, COVID-19 was the cause of the majority of excess deaths whilst in home and non-institutional settings there were far fewer excess deaths involving COVID-19. Cancer, circulatory deaths, and deaths from other causes accounted for most of the excess deaths in these settings. In hospital settings there were lower than average numbers of deaths from all causes other than COVID-19.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“These statistics represent the heartbreak of many families across the country who have lost loved ones and every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“Since the peak in mid-April, the number of registered COVID-19 related deaths has fallen for nine successive weeks. In the week ending 28th June, 35 COVID-19 related deaths were registered, representing the second smallest weekly total since the start of the pandemic in Scotland.

“This week also marks the first time since the start of the pandemic in Scotland that the total number of deaths from all causes is below the five-year average for this time of year.

“Producing these statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), provides vital information to help understand the progression and impact of the virus in Scotland.”

