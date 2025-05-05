Police have arrested two teenagers, a male and female aged 19 and 17 respectively, following reports of dangerous and erratic driving in the Scottish Borders.

On Tuesday 29 April 2025 officers received reports of a car being driven dangerously and erratically on the road known as Langshaw Road between Galashiels and Lauder and also in the Oxton area

Following an investigation the vehicle concerned was traced in the Oxgangs area.

The teenagers have been charged with road traffic offences.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

