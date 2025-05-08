Police Scotland has made around 100 arrests, seized more than 200 kilograms of illegal drugs, taken three firearms off the street and safeguarded 11 children as part of a significant investigation to dismantle a Scottish organised crime gang.

Operation Intensity, which began in May 2023, involved officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit and targeted a criminal network operating across the country.

Intelligence indicated the group was well resourced and was exploiting vulnerable people in some of our most deprived communities to fund their crimes.

Couriers travelling by car were used to operate dealing lines, who were then resupplied from safe houses.

The arrests, in both rural and urban areas, took place within a number of local divisions, spanning from Argyll to Tayside.

Forty-six search warrants were executed as part of action to disrupt the gang, which resulted in large quantities of drugs, including cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, pills and herbal cannabis being seized.

More than £600,000 in cash and firearms, including a handgun, air weapon and a BB gun, were also recovered with ammunition from the addresses.

Alongside this enforcement activity, 11 children were safeguarded after officers identified they were at risk from the gang as part of their criminal activities. They were referred to partner agencies or passed into the care of family members.

Detective Superintendent Stevie Elliot said: “This operation is a clear example of how we use our national resources, alongside the knowledge of our local policing teams, to bring down large gangs operating across the country.

“Our strategy was maximising the safety of the public and protecting vulnerable people, particularly children and young people who are all too often coerced and groomed by County Lines drug dealers.

“Organised criminal gangs show no shame or remorse for their actions and all their activities are focused on profiting from exploitation.

“These arrests and seizures highlight our dedication to tackling organised networks in Scotland. Illegal substances cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities.

“This shows our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce where we work with partners on a multi-agency approach to tackling the threat of OCGs.

“We cannot do this alone and we need the public’s help to rid these gangs from their communities. I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs or organised activities should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...