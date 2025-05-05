Police are appealing to the public to help trace Michaela Sharp, 32, who has been reported missing from Leith.

She was last seen on Saturday 26 April 2025 in The Shore area of Leith.

She is described as a white female, 5’3 (160 cm) in height, pale complexion, long brown hair, green eyes and of medium build.

Inspector McCulloch of Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Michaela’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her”.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or has any information on her whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”

If you can assist, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 3085 of 02/05/25

