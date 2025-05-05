Police are appealing for the driver of a silver or grey pick up to come forward to assist enquiries into a fatal crash involving a van and cyclist in West Calder.
Around 8.45am on Friday, 2 May, 2025 officers received a report of a crash involving white Vauxhall van and a cyclist on the A70 near Harburn.
Emergency services attended and the 65-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “As our investigation progresses, it has now been established that a silver or grey pick-up style vehicle was in the area around the time of the crash.
“It is possible that the driver may have information that would assist our enquiries and I would ask that they come forward.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0749 of 2 May, 2025.
