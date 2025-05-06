The Sheraton will increase its sustainability and excellence with the appointment of a new Director of Operations.

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa has announced the addition of Frank de Kruijf to the team. With extensive experience in luxury hospitality management, he is charged with overseeing all operational aspects of the hotel and to further enhance its reputation for excellence and sustainability.

Frank brings over 15 years of distinguished hospitality experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at prestigious properties across Scotland and Europe.

His expertise in operational efficiency, guest experience enhancement, and sustainable practices aligns perfectly with the Sheraton Grand’s commitment to environmental stewardship while delivering world-class service.

“I am honoured to join the exceptional team at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa,” said de Kruijf. “The property’s dedication to sustainability alongside luxury hospitality, sets it apart in the industry. I’m looking forward to building on this foundation and continuing to elevate the guest experience while also advancing our environmental initiatives.”

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa claims to have become a leader in sustainable hospitality with its comprehensive green programme that encompasses energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and a farm-to-table dining approach that prioritises local Scottish producers.

The hotel’s sustainability efforts have reduced its carbon footprint by 30% over the past five years while enhancing the guest experience.

Frank’s appointment comes hot on the heels of the hotel being shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Best Hotel Spa 2025’ category in the annual Good Spa Guide Awards.

“Frank’s arrival comes at an exciting time for our property,” says Martijn Zengerink, the hotel’s General Manager. “His vision and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate across our operations and spa facilities.

“The Good Spa Guide nomination recognises our team’s dedication to providing exceptional wellness experiences, and we’re thrilled to have Frank help lead us into this next chapter of growth.”

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa features 269 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, versatile conference facilities, and the award-winning One Spa with its iconic rooftop Hydropool overlooking the city’s West End and beyond.

The winners of the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025 will be announced at a gala ceremony in November. The public is urged to vote here: https://goodspaguide.co.uk/awards

Like this: Like Loading...