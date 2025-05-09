This is the most up to date list of roadworks, road closure and events leading to road closures or diversions for traffic in Edinburgh for the next week or so.

On Saturday there are several road closures for the first Edinburgh Tartan Parade which you need to know about if you are in the city centre. The Tartan Parade is modelled on the New York City Tartan Day Parade, and many Americans are visiting the capital to take part.

Some 1,600 participants have registered to celebrate tartan.

The parade steps off at 1pm from the City Chambers and participants will walk down the Royal Mile to the top of Cockburn Street, where they will turn left down Cockburn Street onto Waverley Bridge and then into Princes Street Gardens. The participants will proceed to the Ross Bandstand where there will be a ceilidh with local band, Whisky Kiss. Although the bandstand is closed to members of the public anyone will be able to enjoy the band’s own kind of ceilidh music which they have become known for in New York.

The road closures here begin from 10.30am.

Lawnmarket, High Street, St Giles’ Street, Cockburn Street and Waverley

Bridge closed 10.30am – 2.30pm.

Market Street closed at Cockburn Street as required during those times.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel or otherwise you can check on the Scottish Roadworks register which is a comprehensive list of places to avoid.

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

