Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland have been named in the SPFL team of the week

The team was selected by Craig Fowler from BBC’s A View from the Terrace

Smith made a key stop and put in another impressive showing as Hibs moved a step closer to securing third place, on the same day Aberdeen lost at St Mirren, by defeating Dundee United 3-1 at Easter Road.

David Gray’s men now have a three-point lead with three games to play and a much superior goal difference than the chasing two.

19th December 2024 Edinburgh – Images of Lawrence Shankland taking during the Hearts 2-2 draw with Petrocub at Tynecastle.

Shankland may have endured a tough season but his double in the Highlands this past weekend was crucial for Hearts as they overturned an early deficit and dismissed any talk of relegation trouble with a 3-1 win over Ross County.

Falkirk’s Ethan Ross was named this week’s Star Man comes from Friday evening as Falkirk were able to secure the William Hill Championship trophy despite suffering an early scare against Hamilton Accies. Thanks to two goals from Ross, John McGlynn’s side were able to overturn an early deficit and ultimately run out 3-1 victors.

The full team is Jordan Smith (Hibernian), Lee Ashcroft (Partick Thistle), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Dan Casey (Motherwell), Findlay Marshall (Cove Rangers), Oisin Smyth (St Mirren), Mikey Anderson (Stenhousemuir), Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic), Robbie Cole (Kelty Hearts), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian), Ethan Ross (Falkirk) (Star Man)

