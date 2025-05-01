Around 7,000 people celebrated Beltane on Wednesday night after dark on Calton Hill.



Everyone was immersing themselves in a “vivid, elemental journey of fire, rhythm, and transformation”. The night was filled with drumming, hundreds of performers and plenty of fire – illuminating the hill with a fierce and joyful energy. An unseasonably hot day with the clearest of skies made Beltane night a night to remember!

Jenny Bloom, Beltane Fire Society’s Chair said: “Another year, another magical Beltane. As we roll into summer and carry the May Queen’s message of renewal with us, a huge thank you to the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of witnesses who made it all happen. What a night! See you at Samhuinn!”

“The modern Beltane Fire Festival has been running since 1988 and is the spring and summer counterpart to Samhuinn Fire Festival, which is held at Holyrood Park on 31 October. The events are immersive experiences, which involve modern re-imaginings of ancient celtic festivals to mark the turning seasons.

The Beltane Fire Society is a charity run by volunteers, dedicated to marking the fire festivals of the ancient celtic

calendar and keeping traditional Scottish skills of street theatre, music and pageantry alive.



Sébastien Lemaire

Sébastien Lemaire

Ross Cameron

Ross Cameron

Lanta (Anastasia Fraerman)

Izzy Henry

