Sinuous, scintillating and spectacular, New Adventures’ cygnets have come of age in this transfixing 30th Anniversary production of Matthew Bourne’s ground-breaking take on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, the production that made ballet accessible to whole new audiences when it premiered at Sadler Wells Theatre in 1995.

Continue reading here.

At Festival Theatre until 12 April.

Capital Theatres – Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake Scottish cast members recreate moments from this iconic dance production in costume in Inverleith Park in Edinburgh. Swan Lake plays at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh from Tues 8th – Sat 12th before visiting His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Wed 28th – Sat 31st and Theatre Royal Glasgow Tues 3rd – Sat 7th June. Pic Greg Macvean 09/04/2025
SWANLAKE by Bourne,Choreography – Matthew Bourne, Designs – Let Brotherston, Lighting – Paule Constable, New Adventures, 2024, Plymouth, Royal Theatre Plymouth, Credit: Johan Persson/
Leither. Writer | Broadcaster | Actor | Award-winning playwright/director| Content Creator. Entertainment commentator. Theatre consultant. Former Edinburgh Evening News Arts and Entertainment Editor. 40 years in media.

