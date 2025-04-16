Police in Midlothian have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Bonnyrigg.
The incident took place outside premises on Dundas Street.
Emergency services were called to a large scale disturbance at around 1.05am on Sunday April 6.
An 18-year-old man, who was not involved in the disturbance, was assaulted and left with a head injury.
The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers say that the accused man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Bonnyrigg.
“The incident happened around 1.05am on Sunday, 6 April, 2025 outside a premises on Dundas Street.
“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
