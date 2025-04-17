Police officers in Edinburgh carried out a day of action yesterday, Wednesday 16 April 2025 targeting the illegal use of off-road and electric bikes.

Uniformed and officers in plain clothes, road policing officers and specialist support officers, carried out patrols in the Sighthill and Niddrie Mains areas.

One male rider aged 14 was charged in connection with road traffic offences and his off-road motorbike seized in Calder Drive. A suspected stolen motorbike was also recovered in the same street.

An electric bike was seized in Niddrie Mains Road with further enquiries to be carried out.

Three youths aged 15 were traced in relation to a fire-raising and vandalism in a playing field at a high school. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident.

As a result of enquiries carried out during the day of action, a car stolen from Kirkcaldy in September, 2024, was recovered in the Park Terrace area of Musselburgh.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “We regularly receive complaints from our local communities about anti-social behaviour and the illegal use of vehicles.

“We will continue to use all tools available to us to enforce road traffic laws, keep the public safe and deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes.

“I would ask anyone who uses an off-road motorbike to use it safely and within the law.”

Anyone with concerns or information regarding this type of anti-social behaviour should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

