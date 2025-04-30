On Friday, 25 April, 2025, police officers in Edinburgh carried out a targeted initiative aimed at cracking down on the illegal use of off-road and electric bikes.

Uniformed and officers in plain clothes, road policing officers and specialist support officers, carried out patrols in the Roseburn Park, Crammond and Pilton areas in response to community concerns.

Officers received several reports of a bike being ridden by youths in and around the Marine Drive area. Officers attended and carried out enquiries, resulting in a 15-year-old male being arrested and charged in connection with theft and road traffic offences. The bike, which had previously been reported stolen from Albert Street in Edinburgh, was recovered.

During this initiative a 23-year-old man driving a van in Pilton was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “We continue to respond to community concerns regarding antisocial behaviour and the illegal use of vehicles.

“Patrols using both uniform and plain clothes officers are ongoing to enforce road traffic laws, keep the public safe and deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes.

“I would ask anyone who uses an off-road motorbike to use it safely and within the law.”

Anyone with concerns or information regarding this type of anti-social behaviour should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In addition Community Officers seized an off road bike at the Pentland Hills.

