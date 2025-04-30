Hibernian Community Foundation announced today that Katie Stewart is their new Head of Community & Deputy CEO.

She brings with her a wealth of experience across numerous sectors, primarily in project delivery within charitable organisations.

Starting her career as a Community Project Officer with BTCV Scotland,she then worked for the Prince’s Trust for 12 years in numerous guises within employability, education, digital, and health and social care programmes.

Finishing her time at the Prince’s Trust as Head of Delivery for Health and Social Care in 2024, she most recently worked with SSE as an Early Careers and Employability Consultant but is thrilled to start with HCF; eager to make a difference.

“I really enjoy working on projects that make a difference to people”, she said upon beginning with HCF.

“There is so much potential for this role, we are at the heart of the community and people gravitate towards the Foundation. We can collaborate with the club and a large range of partners to grow our current offerings and create new ones in the future.”

As Head of Community & Deputy CEO she will lead on the strategic development and delivery of programmes and projects that meet the needs of the community surrounding Easter Road.

She will also be responsible for leading the Community Development Team and will lead on developing partnerships to expand HCF’s programme delivery and offering.

“We are really excited to have Katie join our team and are confident she will bring success to our team”, added Steve Smith, HCF Board Chair.

“Katie brings a wealth of experience in the third-sector in managing and delivering programmes. We are really looking forward to what she will add to the Foundation at large and the impact she can have on the entire Hibernian community.”

If you have any ideas about Community Development or would like to hear more about the work Katie will be doing, please get in contact via katie@hiberniancf.org.

Like this: Like Loading...