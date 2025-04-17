Following his life changing brain cancer diagnosis, political journalist, Glenn Campbell, will talk about what he calls the ‘biggest challenge of his life’ at this year’s Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh dinner at Prestonfield House.

The reporter will be joined by fellow broadcaster and entertainer Grant Stott who will serve as the evening’s host and auctioneer, leading efforts to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

In his day job, Campbell is more accustomed to telling other people’s stories, now, he is stepping into the spotlight to share his own personal journey with brain cancer, offering an inspiring and thought-provoking insight into his experience.

The annual dinner stands as the highlight of Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh’s fundraising calendar, uniting the city’s business community to support and celebrate the groundbreaking scientific research occurring in Scotland.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with some of Edinburgh’s top business figures, participate in exclusive silent and live auctions, bid on an exceptional range of prizes, and hear uplifting stories from Cancer Research UK scientists, Chair of the Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh Board Lou Kiddier, and Glenn Campbell.

Speaking ahead of the dinner, Campbell said: “Being diagnosed with brain cancer was the most challenging experience of my life. However, it has profoundly reshaped my priorities and introduced me to an incredibly supportive community. The ‘cancer club’ is one that no one wants to join, but its members have been a source of strength and inspiration.”

His journey has reignited his passion for Scotland’s landscapes, and his Munro climbs have become a symbol of resilience and hope. And he’s eager to share his story at the upcoming dinner and play his part in raising funds for vital research.

Cancer impacts thousands of lives annually. In Scotland, an average of 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer each year. All funds raised through Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh go directly to the Cancer Research UK Scotland Centre.

Scotland has a strong legacy in cancer research, with Edinburgh playing a crucial role in advancing breakthroughs against the disease.

The Cancer Research UK Scotland Centre unites leading scientists and NHS staff from Glasgow and Edinburgh, focusing on innovative ways to prevent, detect, and treat hard-to-treat cancers. Edinburgh researchers possess particular expertise in brain tumour research, collaborating within the CRUK Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative with University College London.

This Centre is dedicated to driving progress in tackling brain cancer through cutting-edge discovery and clinical evaluation of new treatments.

With an impressive £560,000 raised to date, Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh is the best-performing Business Beats Cancer Board in the UK.

The Annual Dinner continues to be a vital contributor to life-saving research, and this year promises an unmissable evening of networking, entertainment, and fundraising.

Tables are available for purchase for the 2025 dinner, but availability is limited.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 15th May 2025

Venue: Prestonfield House and Hotel

Table Price (10 people): £1,500



To purchase a table or find out more, please contact Holly.Frazer@cancer.org.uk.

