Breakfast for free (for some)

Edinburgh’s newest brunch spot, Pantry, is opening its second location in Bruntsfield. To celebrate the owners are offering 50 free breakfasts split between Wednesday, 2 April and Thursday, 3 April.



Pantry is bringing its renowned breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings to the former site of Honeycomb & Co. serving up fresh, locally sourced ingredients. It has become a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts, with its viral Pantry Waffles which feature homemade Belgian waffles with blueberry compote, fresh blueberries and 100% Canadian maple syrup, and Pantry Fry which includes posh pork sausages, streaky smoked bacon, Stornoway black pudding, Cambell’s prime haggis, smoked paprika grill tomato, baked beans, confit mushroom, crispy hash browns and free range poached egg.



Peter Borgen-Nielsen, Pantry’s co-owner, said: “Bruntsfield has always been on our radar as a neighbourhood that values great food, a warm atmosphere, and community spirit. We’re incredibly excited to bring Pantry’s signature dishes and welcoming environment to the area, and what better way to celebrate than by treating 50 customers to a delicious breakfast?”

https://www.thepantryedinburgh.co.uk

Spring Statement

Rachel Reeves will appear at a Treasury Committee session on last week’s Spring Statement later today. The link is here. The beginning of this discussion was of course last Wednesday when the UK Chancellor presented the statement. But also the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) answered questions on its economic and fiscal forecast, at 10.00am on Tuesday 1 April. MPs then gathered the views of leading economists later that day at 2/05pm on Tuesday 1 April.

Rachel Reeves MP, The Chancellor of the Exchequer (Leeds West and Pudsey, Labour)

Rachel Reeves MP, The Chancellor of the Exchequer (Leeds West and Pudsey, Labour)

Leith Central Community Council

The inaugural meeting of the newly elected Leith Central Community Council, and immediately following that the ordinary monthly meeting of Leith Central Community Council will take place on Tuesday, 22 April 2025 at 7pm.

The agenda of the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Leith Central Community Council is below:

Agenda for the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Leith Central Community Council 22 April 2022 chaired by the Returning Officer

1. Welcome and introductions

2. Apologies

3. Declarations of interest

4. Confirmation of Community Council Name

5. Declaration of Election Result

6. Appointment of Office Bearers: Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, Engagement and Inclusion Officer

7. Community Council Representatives to attend induction event on 26 April 2025 or online sessions on 28 and 29 April

2025

6. Handover to newly elected Chair

The statutory agenda of the ordinary monthly meeting is below (to be ratified at the beginning of the meeting).



Agenda for the ordinary monthly LCCC Meeting 22 April 2025

Welcome, introductions, attendance, apologies, declarations of interest Approval of Minutes of previous meeting Matters Arising Policing Matters Planning Transport & Clean Streets LCCC Governance Parks & Green Spaces Licensing Open Forum for Local Residents and Businesses Bulletin Future Meetings and planned meeting topics/presentations

Detailed meeting papers will be posted in the cloud at http://bit.ly/LCCCpapers (past papers back to 2014).



The meeting papers will also be on LCCC’s website (meetings page: http://leithcentralcc.co.uk/reports) in due course

The Wee Bike Library

The Wee Bike Library is a programme based in Edinburgh run by The Bike Station which allows families to borrow children’s bikes for free and exchange those bikes for the next size up as their offspring grow. It has been operating since August 2023.

​

The aim is to remove barriers that families face when trying to access bikes for their children, such as not being able to purchase a new bike every year or so. It is also aimed at encouraging cycling from an early age in order to promote active travel and change behaviour around transport methods.

​

When using the Wee Bike Library, customers can also borrow a set of lights, lock and helmet to use with their bike. Borrowed bikes can also be repaired for free during the loan period.

The Bike Station has now announced that it has moved to new premises at 141 Lauriston Place EH3 9JN – formerly the home of the Cargo Bike Movement and Farr Out. A spokesperson said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for our work in sustainable inclusive, community driven cycling. While we are sad to see Cargo Bike Movement wind up as custodians of their vision and mission we will continue to promote how cargo bikes are an essential part of the future of sustainable transport offering practical low-carbon solutions for individuals, families and businesses. As we settle into our new home we are eager to share how subject to funding we can further integrate cargo bikes into our work – alongside projects like the Wee Bike Library and Shifting Gears – to make cycling more accessible to all. The move to Lauriston Place is more than just a change of location, it’s an opportunity to reimagine how cycling can serve our communities. This space will allow us to continue to refurbish bikes, reducing waste and reinvesting in people and places all while championing cargo bikes as a key part of Edinburgh’s sustainable future.

“We are grateful for the support of our community as we take this step forward. While we don’t yet have an official opening date we anticipate welcoming you to the new space in late spring to early summer 2025. Stay connected with us on social media and via our website for updates.”

https://www.thebikestation.org.uk

Solas festival fundraiser

Solas Festival is a midsummer celebration of the arts, ideas, and wellbeing, returning on 20-22 June to Errol Park in Perthshire – and they need your help to keep the magic alive.

A spokesperson for the festival explained to The Edinburgh Reporter: “For 16 years, we’ve created a vibrant temporary community where people from all walks of life can come together to experience diverse art forms, engage in meaningful conversations, and foster a sense of unity. Our mission is to inspire change, spark conversations, and create a space where everyone belongs. As a not-for-profit charity, Solas Festival is dedicated to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and community.”

The Festival has begun a fundraiser to ensure it can continue this year. If you can contribute then click here.



Bonus item

A gorse fire at Hillend yesterday was tackled by three fire appliances.

Read more here.

Wildfire at Midlothian Snowsports Centre Hillend Edinburgh. All activities have been cancelled Picture Alan Simpson 1/4/2024





