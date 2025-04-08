Balerno Bowling Club’s new president, Brian Buckner, goes head-to-head with vice-president, Philip Marshall, in a special event next month.

Buckner, now in his third term in the top job, is determined to win having failed to lift the trophy having been runner-up on the two previous occasions he has been involved in the event.

Ex-president Marshall, however, who has been a member for 48 years, is determined to win the match scheduled for Saturday, May 10.

The green at Ladycroft, in the heart of Balerno, opens on Easter Sunday and volunteers are already working hard to spruce up the club to prepare for the big day.

The Downstairs Hall, which will house an appearance by top vocal impersonator, Gerry Anderson, on Saturday, May 17, is being redecorated and improvements made in and around the green.

Among plans to encourage more local people to join is the re-introduction of regular Hat Nights on a Monday and Saturday with the probable starting date of May 5.

FACE-TO-FACE: Brian Buckner (left) and Philip Marshall. Picture Nigel Duncan

BRUSH STROKES: The volunteer painters (left to right): Philip Marshall, Brian Buckner, Gordon Cameron and George McLaughlin. Picture Nigel Duncan

