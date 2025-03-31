Ryanair has just announced that the first flight of its new Summer 2025 route from Edinburgh to Madeira took off over the weekend.

The airline will operate two flights per week on this new route as part of Ryanair’s Summer 2025 schedule, providing UK citizens/visitors with more choice and low fares.

Madeira is just one of 66 routes that Ryanair is operating to/from Edinburgh Airport this summer, all of which are available to book now at ryanair.com

Ryanair’s Comms Director, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair was pleased to see the first flight of our new Summer 2025 Edinburgh to Madeira route take-off over the weekend, carrying lots of happy holidaymakers and marking the beginning of the Summer 2025 season. This exciting new Summer 2025 route will operate 2 times per week, offering our Edinburgh customers even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer getaways.

“While this is great news for UK passengers looking to get away to soak up some sun this summer, Ryanair could be growing more rapidly to/from the UK, but Rachel Reeves’ bizarre decision to raise APD taxes by £2 per passenger damages these growth prospects, and in particular regional UK airports. If the UK Govt. wants to deliver growth, they should abolish their penal and damaging APD tax, which makes the UK uncompetitive when EU countries like Hungary, Ireland, Sweden and regions in Italy are abolishing aviation taxes, and winning dramatic traffic, tourism, and jobs growth from the UK as a result.

“Ryanair’s full Summer 2025 schedule with over 2,000 routes across over 230 destinations is available to book now at ryanair.com.”

