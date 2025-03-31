Underground supper at Kyloe

Our columnist, Kerry Teakle, had an experience to write home about at Kyloe. She went to Heads & Tales which is downstairs and made the secret knock on the door…

She writes: “Listen up, culinary conspirators. There’s a clandestine dining experience brewing in Edinburgh that’s got more intrigue than a bootlegger’s back room. Kyloe Restaurant is pulling back the velvet curtain on a series of underground supper clubs that’ll transport you faster than a getaway car.”

Read more here to get the lowdown on the next supper club dates.

Talk on Tuesday evening

Friends of Meadows and Bruntsfield Links are putting on a talk called Sugar, Slaves and Links with South Edinburgh on Tuesday evening. The event is free but the organisation welcomes donations.

The Night Sky over Edinburgh

“As we start BST, the Lyrid meteor shower lights up the April sky and we witness

both the farthest Full Micromoon of the year and the closest New Supermoon of 2025..” Phil Daly’s latest article in the Night Sky over Edinburgh series is published this morning. It is quite fascinating to read and he has some very good news for those of you who long for the longer days and shorter nights…

“The Sun leaves Pisces (The Fishes) on 18 April at 12:40 pm and enters Aries

(The Ram) and recedes from Earth by 1,238,923 km over the month. Daylight

lengthens from 13:08 (13.140 hours) on 1 April to 15:19 (15.324 hours) on 30

April so we lose 2 hours and 11 minutes of night time by the end of April.

As we head towards the long summer days of northern climes, spare a thought for

the hapless astronomer who yearns for the dark hours when astronomical dusk

ends and astronomical dawn begins. At the start of April, this amounts to 6

hours and 15 minutes but shortens dramatically to 2 hours and 8 minutes by

month’s end!” Read more here.

This week at the council

Monday, 31st March, 2025

9.30 am – 2.30 pm Licensing Sub-Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers. There are only two marches in Edinburgh in May which are being considered this morning – A May

Licensing Sub-Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers. There are only two marches in Edinburgh in May which are being considered this morning – A May Day Event – Celebration of May Day on 3 May 2025 and a Beating Retreat at Edinburgh Castle on 10 May 2025.

There is a public entertainment licence applied for on Calton Hill on 30 April for Beltane – the fire festival on the agenda and also some applications for Houses in Multiple Occupation.

Tuesday, 1st April, 2025

9.30 am – 2.30 pm Licensing Sub-Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers. The agenda for this meeting is all about licensing for Short Term lets and Private Hire drivers.

Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

10.00 am Transport and Environment Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers. The Transport Convener held a media briefing last week and you can read some of what we learned by clicking here. There are many vacancies for School Crossing Guides (that’s a lollipop person to you and me) in Edinburgh. The job entails 12 hours per week over 38 weeks of the year. More details of where to apply here.

Friday, 4th April, 2025

No meetings

Climate Bites Lunch

Book now for the Climate Bites Lunch at Bridgend Farmhouse on 17 April. Edinburgh Community Climate Network are organising monthly lunches across the city.

A bonus sixth thing….Hibs are now in third place in the league…

A comfortable 3-0 win for Hibs against a relegation threatened St Johnstone side which moves them into 3rd place in league. Credit: Ian Jacobs

