Edinburgh Zoo has announced the arrival of two new capybaras which came from England to be given a permanent home here.

The South American mammals are known for their gentle nature and social behaviour but they will be kept inside for the first few days to allow them to settle in.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said, “It is so exciting to have capybara at the zoo for the first time in over 15 years. Our two young females are getting used to their new home and are already showing the keepers their inquisitive little personalities. We hope visitors will still be able to spot them while they’re staying inside for the first few days.”

The two seven-month-old siblings, who are yet to be named, travelled from Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park in Ipswich to their new home in the capital.

Jimmy Doherty, founder and CEO of Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park, said, “Our inquisitive and friendly capybara pups are set to begin an exciting new chapter as they move to their new home at Edinburgh Zoo. These little explorers have brought so much joy to everyone here and whilst we’ll miss their playful antics, we know they’re ready for their next adventure. We can’t wait for visitors at Edinburgh Zoo to fall in love with them just as we have!”

Capybaras, which are the largest rodents in the world, have quickly become a favourite among animal lovers worldwide. Visitors will soon be able to see them exploring their new habitat in the zoo’s specially designed habitat, which mimics the capybaras’ natural environment with plenty of water, grass, and places to hide.

