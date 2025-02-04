Curl Edinburgh hosted the Sellar Trophy, with 12 women’s teams taking part and Team Gumley coming out on top.

After three rounds of competitive games the teams were ranked and the top two played off on the High Road final. Teams ranked three and four played off in the Low Road final.

Team Wyllie were ranked first but in the High Road final they succumbed to an impressive performance by Team Gumley, who claimed the Sellar Trophy.

Team Barry emerged victorious in the Low Road final.

Edinburgh Curling Club President Ian Keron presented prizes to the finalists in a competition sponsored by SXP Designs.

The winning team, left to right: Kim Dalland, Madge Christie, Morna Aitken and Vicky Gumley.

Team Gumley with Sellar Trophy

Meanwhile, Midlothian Province held its annual Bonspiel with 32 clubs competing in 33 matches from 9.30am until 10.30pm.

At the conclusion of the marathon event Mid Calder Curling Club emerged victorious with a total score of 23 shots up over three games. Penicuik Curling Club was a close second with a score of 19 shots up over three games.

Some of the 12 Mid Calder players were then presented with the magnificent Province Bonspiel trophy, along with a bottle of whisky for each player.

Left to right: Ewen Barr, Dougie Wood, President Graham Young, Stewart Barr, Lesley Barr, David Baird and Ian Keron.

(Missing from photo-call Basil Baird, Andrew Brash, Andrew Graham, Scott Baird and John Sinclair.)

Mid Calder Curling Club and their Bonspiel spoils.

