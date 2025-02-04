ScotRail will add more seats to trains to support travel to and from this weekend’s rugby at Murrayfield.

Scotland host Ireland in their second fixture of the Six Nations at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Sunday, 9 February with kick off at 3pm.

There will be extra carriages added to trains on routes between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife, Perth, and the Borders Railway, where possible.

ScotRail encourage customers to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel as trains are expected to be busier than normal.

Fans should expect longer waiting times for the train home after the rugby. There is limited access at Haymarket station caused by the ongoing redevelopment of a building nearby. The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half. This means some customers may be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train due to the limited space available at Haymarket.

Fans are also asked to think of going straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue or alternatively postponing their travel home until later in the evening.

Edinburgh Trams operate a fast and frequent service between the entrance of the stadium and St Andrew Square tram stop – a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley.

Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible from Scottish Gas Murrayfield by a number of Lothian Bus services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).

Extra staff will be on hand to help customers, and the train operator also reminds everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol remains prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We’re looking forward to helping fans travel to and from Scotland’s Six Nations match with Ireland this weekend.

“To help make journeys as seamless as possible, we’ll be adding more seats to trains, wherever we can.

“Our advice to customers is to plan ahead, allow more time for travel, and buy their return tickets in advance. Buying mTickets on the ScotRail app will reduce the need to queue on the day.”

More travel advice for passengers is available on the ScotRail website.

