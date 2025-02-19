‘The most wonderful thing in the world is a shoe’, according to shoe factory owner Mr Price.
Sadly, this is not the most wonderful production of Kinky Boots to sashay out on tour.
That said, with a wickedly funny book by Harvey Fierstein and a host of toe-tapping songs by Cyndi Lauper, it’s hard not to succumb to the homely charm of this tale of self discovery.
