‘The most wonderful thing in the world is a shoe’, according to shoe factory owner Mr Price.



Sadly, this is not the most wonderful production of Kinky Boots to sashay out on tour.

That said, with a wickedly funny book by Harvey Fierstein and a host of toe-tapping songs by Cyndi Lauper, it’s hard not to succumb to the homely charm of this tale of self discovery.

Continue reading here

Like this: Like Loading...