Locals in Stockbridge have begun a petition to have an inflatable dome used for tennis and padel removed, as it is both unsightly and noisy.

The Grange Club in Stockbridge says it has two covered padel tennis courts – and that the padel section is currently full – with no waitlist.

While planning permission was refused by the council, the club appealed to Scottish Ministers and the Scottish government reporter, Andrew Fleming reversed the council’s decision, paving the way for the inflated dome. The structure is kept inflated by large fans.

Cllr Max Mitchell, who represents the Inverleith Ward, said: “It’s another frustrating example of a Scottish government civil servant overruling the decision of democratically elected and accountable councillors.

“The concerns around the impact on the conservation and residential amenity have sadly come true for those living nearby.

“I can understand why residents are unhappy especially when the applicant was allowed a second bite at the cherry via an appeal.”

The petition states: “In October 2024 a blight was inflicted on Stockbridge. In defiance of the views and objections of local people, the Community Council and a rejection by The City of Edinburgh Council Planning Department, The Scottish Government went ahead and greenlit the build of new tennis and padel courts by the Grange Club. A single person approved this, negating the impact to many over the benefit to a few.

“The new structures are a visual blight on our neighbourhood and mar the aesthetic of our cherished Conservation area. They stand in disturbing contrast with the existing Victorian Pavilion, built in 1893 by Grange Club members who were clearly mindful of their legacy and built a structure to be admired rather than one that is ugly and ill fitting. The tennis court is kept inflated by electric fans. These emit a distressing low-frequency hum 24×7 which disturbs the sleep of local residents in nearby homes long after the private club members have left.

“We understand the importance of recreational facilities, however not at the expense of the residents’ peace and the architectural integrity of our neighbourhood.

“We ask that The Grange Club makes visual adjustments to their structures. A monochrome dull green/grey finish to the inflatable tennis court balloon and padel courts would be more in keeping with the surroundings of parkland and Victorian and Edwardian buildings. Additional soundproofing in the fan enclosure is needed to remove the noise and return the neighbourhood to the sound of the Water of Leith.

“It’s time to voice our concerns and have them addressed. Sign this petition and stand with us in defending our neighbourhood’s peace and beauty.”

https://www.change.org/p/rectify-monstrous-blight-on-stockbridge-built-despite-rejection-by-the-local-community

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. View from Alexandros Sympetheros’s kitchen window PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. David Henry PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. View from David Henry’s front door. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Inflatable dome at The Grange Club Stockbridge is controversial. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Like this: Like Loading...