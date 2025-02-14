A revitalised youth club is now at the heart of a Livingston community having signed up 250 children and teens who attend clubs each week.

The Vennie, first set up 15 years ago has seen “phenomenal” growth since it relaunched with a range of new regular groups last August. The club was also able to refurbish its Knightsridge home and install new kitchen facilities thanks to an £8,000 grant from Morrisons

And a food outlet it runs provides a vital service for all ages across the hard-hit area.







Picture by staff photographer Stuart Vance.





Picture by staff photographer Stuart Vance. Local community police officers dropped in to meet the kids at the Vennie open day. Copyright Reach,

Jen McCusker, the youth co-ordinator who was appointed along with new trustees last August told a meeting of Livingston North local Area Committee a redrawn timetable enabled the Vennie to offer two clubs a week to youngsters from primary age up to 17. Alongside sports there are art and drama clubs as well as practical skills courses.

The youth club has forged partnerships with West Lothian College teaching practical skills to children and teenagers. Youngsters are learning CPR as part of the Junior Duke course which aims to teach practical life skills and build self-confidence.

There are also plans for a film course and a music festival in August.

Jen told the meeting: “Everything that has happened has been led by the young people themselves, and that’s why its working.”

A community garden is thriving with contact forged with the Royal Horticultural Society and the club has achieved a Level Three Award from Scotland Beautiful.

Chair of the committee Councillor Anne McMillan said: “It’s a wonderful report. There’s some really positive stuff here. I’ve known the Vennie for many years, and I’ve never seen the growth that there’s been, and the community engage with the children and adults.”

Councillor Andrew Miller who is a trustee of the Vennie said that in the past a youth club had struggled to attract ten youngsters. “I just want to say, to have 250 kids registered, it’s phenomenal. It’s a massive number. It’s great to see them gaining self-confidence and I think it’s going to get better and better.”

By Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...