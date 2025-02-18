West Lothian police are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Brooke Hunter, and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding her.

Brooke was last seen about 6pm on Saturday 16th February, at her home address in Winchburgh.

She is 15 year old white female and last seen wearing a black jumper, black leggings, grey jacket, black and white trainers.

She is known to have connections in the West Lothian and Falkirk area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please phone 101 if you have any knowledge that would help police trace Brooke.”

