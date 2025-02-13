Police in Livingston have blitzed dangerous parking around the town centre’s Asda petrol station. 

The ticketing swoop  targeted drivers who parked on the access road to the shopping centre’s old  car park following complaints about the service road being blocked for drivers and emergency vehicles. 

Officers issued 20 tickets in a recent clampdown following complaints at the last meeting of the Livingston South Local Area Committee. 

The latest crackdown highlights the need for  stricter controls  which the council hopes to bring in as part of its development of  Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE).  Taking control of parking fines would give the council resources to target problem parking areas around the county. 

The  service road which runs along the  back of the original town centre building has long been used for illegal parking  despite signage and double yellow lines  along its length.   

Local Conservative councillor Peter Heggie  described it as “fantastic feedback” from the police. 

Officers have also been touring local primary schools as well as  carrying out static road  checks on drivers around the town. 

Sgt Lee Brodie  told this month’s meeting of  the local area committee: “We have had quite a busy quarter.  Volunteer officers  came through to  Livingston and  carried  static road stops. They identified  two drivers driving without insurance and had the vehicles seized, 

“Following on from the previous meeting  we paid attention to parking  in the town centre. This includes the area near to Asda petrol  station, and what’s known as the old car park, the original town centre car park. 

“We issued 20 fixed penalty notices for a variety of offences particularly  for parking near to the Asda petrol station.” 

Councillor  Heggie said: “I want to comment on the fantastic feedback you gave us around the car park  as you enter the Asda filling station 

 “This is something I raised  at the last meeting because a number of people contacted me saying they couldn’t access or get out of  the carpark  .  And from a safety point of view too  because there’s no way your colleagues in Scottish Fire and Rescue would be able to get a fire engine through.  

“That’s brilliant, thank you very much. Please pass on my thanks to the team for that really quick activity.”  

Community Police teams have also visited  primary schools in southern Livingston. A report to the committee added: “Officers attended at Saint John Ogilvie Primary School to monitor parking issues, provide a high-visibility deterrence to careless driving or parking and engage with school staff regarding these issues.” 

By Stuart  Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter 

