Heart of Midlothian have confirmed the signing of left-back Harry Milne from Partick Thistle, a deal done in the final hours before the transfer deadline shut, and the defender declared: “I always give everything for the badge.”

The defender has played in the Highland League, League One, the Championship and joins on an 18-month deal from the Firhill side for an undisclosed fee and he told Hearts TV: “Hopefully, I can make the difference.”

Aberdeen-born Milne, who was due to be out of contract at Maryhill in the summer, was at training at The Oriam on Monday and said he is buzzing.

The 28-year-old added: “Just being around the place today (Monday) has been really special for me. I’ve seen the stadium and the opportunity to come to the top division in the country was too good to turn down.

“Hearts are one of the best clubs in the country and, for me, it was a no-brainer.”

Looking back, Milne said: “I had a great time at Thistle, and I respect the fans, staff, players and everybody that helped me, but it was time to move on.”

Milne, who was, in the early part of his career, a part-time footballer, studying for a degree and working in a bar, revealed that he received a call on Sunday morning to say that a bid had been tabled by Hearts, and he said: “It was out of this world.”

His move comes after more than two years as a Thistle player after joining the Maryhill club in July 2022 from Cove Rangers, making his debut in a league cup group game against Kilmarnock.

Since then, he has made over 100 appearances for the Jags, accumulating 14 goals in the process, and Milne, who leaves Thistle with the best wishes of the Glasgow club, added: “I’ve worked hard to get to where I am.

“I am a player who takes nothing for granted. I know where I have come from, Highland League and working my way up, but I have got there by listening to my coaches and the more experienced pros.

“I feel I deserve to be where I am and have made a lot of sacrifices to do this.”

As part of his transfer, talented 19-year-old defender Ethan Drysdale joins Thistle on loan for the rest of the season.

Another Jambo on the move is midfielder Malachi Boateng is now joined EPL Championship side Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

