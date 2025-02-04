The ESPC says the average selling price of homes in its area of Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders is £287,184 for the period from November last year to January 2025. This is an increase of 4.6% on last year.

In West Fife & Kinross the average selling price increased 11.8% to £231,582, and in Edinburgh prices rose on average by 3.6%. In the city there was a significant increase in Edinburgh North West, which the ESPC say benefits from easy commuting to the city centre where the average selling price rose by 20%. In South Queensferry prices rose by 17.4%. And on the other side of the city in Portobello two bedroom flats increased 11.7% annually and the average price in that area is £303,516.

This mean price has been arrived at despite the number of property listings which was down 2.1% – although sales increased by 21.6%.

The property marketing company determines that the yearly rise demonstrates a robust market even during the slower months.

CEO Paul Hilton commented: “The property market is usually much quieter between November and January, however there was a lot of positivity. Overall, the market has remained relatively stable, and although property listings have remained at similar levels, sales volumes have risen significantly.”

“Buyers continue to have a wider range of options, particularly those looking for one- and two-bedroom flats in popular areas of Edinburgh. This may be due to an increasing number of landlords choosing to leave the rental market and sell their properties in response to ongoing legislative changes, such as the increase in Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) from six percent to eight percent. The average selling price continues to rise at a steady pace, showing strong market demand even in typically slower periods.”

“Dunfermline, along with the areas surrounding Leith and East Edinburgh, remains a property hotspot, particularly popular with first-time buyers and those upgrading to their first family homes. There have also been positive signs in West Lothian, with homes being snapped up far quicker at this time of year compared to the previous year.”

