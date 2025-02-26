Hibs Head Coach David Gray insists his players’ full focus is on leaving Tannadice with three points tonight.

Hibs go to Tayside in great form, having gone the last 13 matches unbeaten, with their last defeat coming at Celtic Park back in early December.

David Gray’s side picked up another impressive three points at the weekend – beating league leaders Celtic 2-1 in what was an outstanding performance from start to finish.

Whilst confidence remains high as a group, Gray emphasised that the full focus now switches to Tannadice and making sure we continue to climb the table.

“When you come in on Monday after a huge performance and result the boys are in good spirits.

“The scenes after the game were great – a lot of the boys hadn’t experienced Sunshine On Leith before so the boys have been talking about that and they deserved that moment.

“We’re in a real good place, as a result of that training has been bright and lively but our full focus now switches to Dundee United. We know that is a massive game – there is a huge incentive at the end of it as well.

“For a number of weeks now, all we’ve been trying to do is to try and catch that team in front of us. By winning at the weekend, we now have the opportunity to go to Tannadice knowing that if we win the game then we will go above them. That is the mindset the players are in at the moment.”

It is a huge week for the team with the Edinburgh Derby to look forward to at the weekend as well.

And Gray is making sure his players remain focused on the task at hand with everything still to play for between now and the end of the season.

“You can feel the confidence all the time. It is a great place to be and you can feel that around the building. We are one defeat in 16 games – that doesn’t just happen by accident, that is the group staying together and working hard in the areas that we have needed to improve and trusting in our process.

“We are benefitting from all that now, we’ve put ourselves in a great position – but we know it can quickly change and go the other way. So we are guarding against that complacency and making sure we don’t get carried away.

“We are in a far different place to when we last played Dundee United. We know it will be a huge test, they are in their league position for a reason. They have built on their momentum as a newly promoted side and started the league season really well. Jim has done a fantastic job up there, but for us – the only incentive we need at the moment is trying to catch the team in front of us.”

