The Hibs Women Assistant Coach, Stewart Hall as full of praise for Queen’s Park and the difficulty they gave Hibs at Ochilview Park on Sunday.

First-half goals from Kirsten Reilly and Tegan Bowie extended the Hibees’ unbeaten run.

Speaking after the final whistle Hall told Hibs TV: “Clean sheet first and foremost is what we said we wanted and we’ve come here and we’ve done that.

“We need to give credit to Queen’s Park. The new guys have come in and have changed the way they’ve played and made it really difficult for us and made us work for our three points today.

“Queen’s Park were very structured, they worked together, they closed gaps off and they were ruthless in terms of any mistake they made sure they were there to clean up and we struggled for that we showed wee glimpses and flashes of what we can do but they did make it difficult for us.”

“Most importantly we got the two goals and we got the three points today and a clean sheet at the same time.”

Hall reflected on the chances Hibernian had and admitted they probably should have won the game by a clearer margin.

“We definitely had plenty of chances, Tegan (Bowie) scored one but then had one five minutes later where it bounced right in front of her and she made a connection but it went over the bar.

McGovs (Kathleen McGovern) had a few chances, she had one off the bar from a great header, Eilidh (Adams) had a few as well in the box and put one just wide with her left foot.”

“So, we did create chances and we should have scored more than we did but we said from the word go that we need to keep a clean sheet and we will see where that takes us from there and hopefully get us three points which it has done today.”, Hall told HibsTV.

Stewart Hall is now looking ahead to the rest of the season and what is to come in the next few weeks for the Hibees.

“I think every game from now on is really difficult everyone is going to make sure that they’re doing their best and what we need to do is focus on ourselves we need to make sure that we’re ready for the next game, make sure we’re prepped for it and make sure we are in the right frame of mind to go win each game as it comes.”

Reilly added: “We’re delighted with the three points. It’s what we came to get so we’re happy with that, the performance wasn’t up to the standards we demand of ourselves but three points are most important and that’s what we got and also a clean sheet.

“Yeah definitely (on the disappointment on the amount of missed chances) I don’t think we made as many chances as we would have liked to and a lot of the ones we had we couldn’t put away, but we scored two goals, got the clean sheet and the win so we’re happy with that.”

Reilly gave her praise to 15-year-old academy talent Isla Taylor who made her First Team debut for the Club at the age of 15.

“Yeah, I think she’s buzzing (on Isla Taylor making her debut). She’s a shy girl so she doesn’t really show it but I’m sure she’s going to go home and tell all her family and friends.

“It’s really good to see that we have got a pathway here at Hibs and she took her opportunity and she did really well and she nearly scored as well so I’m really happy for her.”

The midfielder is now looking ahead to next weekend’s match away at Montrose.

“We’ll obviously go back and analyse and we’ll get on the training pitch again and we will travel up there (to Montrose), hopefully, get three points that will be the aim.”

