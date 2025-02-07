Tom Jordan is one of three changes to head coach Gregor Townsend’s starting XV for this weekend’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations match against Ireland with Rory Sutherland coming in at loosehead prop and Jack Dempsey at number eight.

Jordan will pair up with hat-trick hero and Player of the Match against Italy, Huw Jones.

Aside from Jordan’s inclusion, the backs remain unchanged for Scotland – with Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe making up the back three. Co-captain Finn Russell and Ben White continue their half-back partnership.

Sutherland joins hooker Dave Cherry and tighthead Zander Fagerson in the front row, with the experienced duo of Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist once more selected in the second row.

Matt Fagerson switches to the blindside flank to accommodate Dempsey’s return, with co-captain Rory Darge on the openside.

Scotland will utilise six forwards and two backs on the bench this week, with Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and Will Hurd named as front-row reinforcements.

Recent call-up Sam Skinner is also added to the 23 with his last appearance coming in the 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Gregor Brown and Jamie Ritchie round off the forward replacements.

The squad is completed by the addition of Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall as backs replacements.

Scotland team (Caps in brackets)

15.Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (56)

14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (43)

13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (54)

12. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (4)

11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (45)

10. Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (83) CO-CAPTAIN

9. Ben White – Toulon (25)

1. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (38)

2. Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (12)

3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (71)

4. Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (78)

5. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (76)

6. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (51)

7. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (26) CO-CAPTAIN

8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (23

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (23)

17. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (38)

18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (5)

19. Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (35)

20. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (5)

21. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (55)

22. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (9)

23. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (9)

