Fort Kinnaird has a range of interactive workshops suitable for the whole family this week.

From sewing workshops and slime-making sessions to hands-on experiences with a variety of pets and learning about their habitats, there are activities available for all ages and interests.

Pets at Home is hosting its free annual My Pet Pals winter workshops, giving participants the chance to learn how to care for small animals and garden birds, guided by the store’s pet experts.

Taking place between 2pm – 2:45pm on 21st and 23rd February, children will also receive an activity sheet and a certificate for taking part, alongside meeting a range of animals including rabbits and guinea pigs.

For arts and craft enthusiasts, Hobbycraft is offering a series of creative in-store workshops for all ages. Led by expert instructors, the workshops include activities like clay modelling, painting techniques, knitting and crochet, and card making.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced crafter, the workshops will provide the chance to explore new skills and hobbies. The sessions can be booked directly via the store or website for a date and time that suits visitors, with the current programme of activities including:

Kids Clay Features creation – £6

One-to-one Crochet sessions – £28

Slime making workshops – £6

Beginners Guide to Bruch Lettering – £27

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s brilliant that our retailers are providing exciting opportunities for our community to explore new skills and passions. Whether you’re eager to get creative or are looking to learn something new, there’s a range of fun workshops to suit all ages!”

For more information or to book a space at one of the workshops, visit the retailer’s website or ask in store for scheduling and availability. Some sessions may require pre-booking due to limited spaces and will be offered on a first come first served basis.

https://www.fortkinnaird.com/

