Former Scotland footballer Frank Macavennie will be principal speaker at this year’s Hutchison Vale sportsman’s brunch in aid of youth funds and due to be held at Bainfield Bowling Club on Sunday, 23 March.
Macavennie had double spells with Celtic, St Mirren and West Ham and retired in 1995 a decade after gaining the first of his five international caps.
Supporting Macavennie will be Chick Young with another broadcaster, Scott Wilson, taking on MC duties.
Tickets, price £30, are available from hutchisonvale@gmail.com or by calling 0785 6971444
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com