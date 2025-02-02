Edinburgh’s culinary scene is electric this month, as Scotland prepares to make history by hosting the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025 launch ceremony in Glasgow.

As January’s austerity fades and wallets recover from the holiday season, our city’s restaurants are serving up fresh excitement. While we eagerly await news of our local stars, let me share what’s cooking across the capital.



First, the bittersweet news: Tom Kitchin’s Kora in Bruntsfield has closed its doors after two and a half years. Meanwhile, beloved Honeycomb & Co. is starting a fresh chapter under Peter & Steph Borgen-Nielsen (the dynamic duo behind Pantry Edinburgh and Hula Juice Bars). Don’t fret about the staff – they’re all staying on under the new ownership.



And there’s some exciting newcomers that are making me fall in love with Edinburgh’s food scene all over again!

Vietnamese Delights: A Tale of Two Cities

Bruntsfield has welcomed Hoi An (4-5 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4HN), the newest sibling in the family that brought us Pho Viet and Vietnam House. I recently paid a visit with some girlfriends on a bone-chilling January afternoon, and it’s a real find! The spacious restaurant was packed with Vietnamese nationals and students (always the best endorsement), all tucking into gloriously generous portions. Open daily from noon to 10pm, it’s a no-small-plates zone (hallelujah!).





Must-tries include their Banh Xeo Hoi An (a heavenly crispy rice pancake loaded with lettuce, carrot, mint, and chicken) and the Duck Sunset Curry that’ll make you forget about the Scottish weather – think lemongrass, sweet potato, and coconut cream dancing on your tongue. Their Creamy Chicken curry is equally divine, and the best part is the bill won’t have you reaching for the smelling salts.





Meanwhile, Leith Walk has scored its own Vietnamese treasure with The Bami (281 Leith Walk, EH6 8PD). Owner-chef Phuong Dang’s story is as delicious as his food – from Vietnam to Edinburgh as a business student, he worked in kitchens to support himself and ended up creating this absolute gem. Open daily 11:30am-9pm (with a brief siesta 3pm-4:30pm), it’s the perfect spot for traditional street food done right. The Honey Chicken Banh Mi is pure poetry – think sweet honey-glazed chicken mingling with zingy pickled vegetables and fresh coriander. Divine!

Persian Dreams

Speaking of dreams, Konj (15-17 Grindlay Street, EH3 9AX) has brought the flavours of Iran to the doorstep of the Royal Lyceum Theatre. Owner Faranak, formerly an Aircraft Controller in London, has transformed her family recipes into an authentic Iranian experience. The menu is a love letter to Persian cuisine, featuring aromatic saffron, cinnamon, rosewater, cardamom, and barberries.

Farm-to-Table Excellence

Moss (112 St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, EH3 5AD) opened on January 29th, and it’s already creating a buzz. Chef Director Henry Dobson and his artist wife Akiko have created something truly special – a 26-cover Scandi-inspired space where everything tells a story. The textured walls? Made with ash from farm-sourced hardwood. The tables? Crafted by Henry from wind-fallen Lime trees. Even the crockery is made by Akiko using clay from the family farm!



But the real star is the menu – 100% Scottish-sourced, with over 90 products coming directly from Dobson’s family farm in Angus. Think beef dripping focaccia that’ll haunt your dreams, duck smoked with shavings from those beautiful dining tables, and what they claim (and I’m inclined to believe) is the fluffiest chiffon cake outside of Japan.

Coming Soon: Barry Fish

Mark your calendars for February 12th, (bookings are already open) when Barry Fish opens at 62 The Shore, Leith EH6 6DN. The fabulous Barry Bryson (whose private chef skills I’ve long admired) is finally opening his first restaurant at 49 years, alongside his husband Robin. Taking over half of Mimi’s Bakehouse, it promises to blend French techniques with Spanish flair and Scottish produce.



The clever menu structure works around the tides: “Low tide” lunch (12-3pm, Wednesday-Sunday), big snacks (4:30-6:30pm), and full dinner service (6-9pm, Wednesday-Saturday). And yes, there are options for non-fish lovers like yours truly!

Barry Bryson

Beyond Restaurants

The new Edinburgh Gin Distillery at the Arches is offering four fantastic experiences daily from 11am-9pm. Whether you fancy a classic tour or a decadent gin and chocolate pairing, there’s something for every gin lover.





Wine enthusiasts, don’t miss the Top Secret Fragrance & Wine Experience on February 27th (6-7:30pm) with Wine Events Scotland’s Diana Thompson and Molton Brown’s Genna Chu at the St James Centre store (level 3).

And looking ahead to March 15th, book now for the 100 Best Australian Wines Festival with Matthew Jukes at The Edinburgh Academy which promises to be spectacular, with two sessions (12-3pm or 4-7pm) showcasing wines up to £125 a bottle!

WINE EVENTS SCOTLAND MATTHEW JUKES 100 Australian Wines 23rd March 2024 Pictures Phil Wilkinson / Wine Events Scotland WINE EVENTS SCOTLAND MATTHEW JUKES 100 Australian Wines 23rd March 2024 Pictures Phil Wilkinson / Wine Events Scotland



The verdict? January blues are so last month. Edinburgh’s food scene is serving up exactly what we need – a generous helping of excitement with a side of innovation. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some reservations to make.

