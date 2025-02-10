A lecturer at Edinburgh Napier University, John Mortimer, is trying to expand the British Sign Language (BSL) library by expanding it to include industry terms.

He believes that identifying phrases which need their own sign will make animation, visual effects and gaming more inclusive.

This is being pioneered by the community project Animsign which Mr Mortimer leads, and he recently took his research to industry events to seek out suggestions from professionals, educators and signers. Recently he compiled a list of 74 terms which need a new sign.

He was inspired to learn BSL by his four year old son, but he also lectures in 3D animation and modelling.Jon is now inviting members of the deaf community, educators and animation and games professionals who are interested in being involved with Animsign to reach out, and work towards developing a BSL glossary of animation and gaming terminology.

Jon said: “Gaps in language can put people starting out in animation at a major disadvantage. It is like looking up a technical term in the dictionary and finding a blank page.

“Our aim with Animsign is to create a bridge between the animation and games sectors and the deaf community.



“My family and I have been learning BSL to support my son, who currently has limited language. Learning sign language has allowed him to express himself so much more than before.

“I think it is so important that we work with people from the deaf community and not for them, which is what I have aimed to do throughout this project, while also working with deaf artists.

“The hope is that with support like this we can make the process of learning about animation more accessible.

“You don’t need to be an animator to work in animation. This could open up a whole range of careers to talented people who have stories to tell.”

Like this: Like Loading...